Watch Marc Marquez Rip The Hakone Turnpike

In October, Honda HRC’s Marc Marquez captured the MotoGP world championship for the fifth time in six years. While in Japan, Marquez and Red Bull put together a stunning video of the champ riding Hakone Turnpike, a popular pass road about 90 minutes south of Tokyo otherwise known as Japan’s Nürburgring, and where many films of the iconic Japanese drifter culture are produced.

It’s not just Marquez on the roads, though, as he had to navigate around “Japanese vehicles from various eras such as a soba bike, traditional Japanese trucks, street bikes from the 1980s/1990s and a drift car.”

Watching one of the greatest riders ever rip a fully torqued Honda RC213V through the pike is amazing.