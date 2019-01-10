X Games Is Headed To China In 2019

X Games is going to China in 2019. ESPN announced today that they have reached a multi-year deal with REnextop Entertainment, a leading action sports platform in China, to collaborate on X Games China summer and winter events in 2019. According to ESPN, this is the first time ever in the event’s nearly 25 year history of international events that both summer and winter events will be staged within the same country in the same year.

The first X Games China event is scheduled for late May in Shanghai. The following disciplines have already been announced with more to follow:

Skateboard:

Big Air

Street (M & W)

BMX:

Big Air

Street

Moto X:

Best Trick

The X Games China winter event will take place in late November or early December at a venue to be named at a later date.

According to ESPN, “X Games China will feature musical performances, art installations and a festival experience. X Games China will have a distinctly Chinese flavor, showcasing the beautiful country, cities and culture of China in everything from the course designs to the medals, and highlighting the youth and sports culture in Shanghai throughout the festival village and live coverage.”

“We are thrilled to announce the partnership with REnextop to produce both summer and winter X Games events in China,” said Tim Reed, ESPN X Games vice president. “China is a significant global market and represents an exciting opportunity to connect the X Games brand to a country with such profound history, culture and a love for sports.”

Main image: Kyle Lieberman / ESPN Images