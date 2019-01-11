Features Keanu Reeves On His Love Of Motorcycles, and Co-Founding Arch Motorcycle

Keanu Reeves, known for such movies as the Matrix, Speed, and Point Break, is also a huge two-wheel aficionado.

The Hollywood actor is a big MotoGP fan, and also co-founded Arch Motorcycle with Gard Hollinger. Arch builds custom bikes, and the company was even part of a Squarespace commercial during the Super Bowl last year.

Back in 2017, Wired toured Arch Motorcycle and talked with Reeves about his love of two-wheels. Yeah, it’s a bit old, but the company does great work, as you’ll see in the video.