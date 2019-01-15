Dammit, Ricky Brabec Is Out Of Dakar

An American has never won the Dakar Rally, arguably the toughest off-road race in the world. That could have changed this year, as Honda rider, and friend of the PulpMX Show, Ricky Brabec held a more than seven-minute lead through Stage 7 (of 10).

As Stage 8 kicked off today, Brabec had an engine failure only 56 kilometers into the 361km San Juan de Marcona-Pisco run, which forced the American to retire. DAMMIT!

The new leader is KTM rider Toby Price, the Australian who has been nursing a wrist injury throughout the event. Toby is cool, though, and has won this event before. He leads Pablo Quintanilla by 1m03s with three more riders less than ten minutes behind. You can read more here.

In just his second Dakar appearance, former supercross and motocross professional Andrew Short is doing really well. Through Stage 8 he is seventh overall, 39m27s back of the lead.

Will an American finally win this event? For Brabec and Shorty, it's wait until next year.