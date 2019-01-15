Watch: Silver Linings The Jessy Nelson Documentary

Silver Linings, a 33-minute documentary detailing the career of Jessy Nelson, was released yesterday.

Produced by longtime industry videographer Ryan Walters, the documentary is an honest and open look at Jessy’s journey in the sport of supercross and motocross.

As most of you know by now, in August 2016 at the Unadilla National, Jessy had a crash in the 250 race, which left him paralyzed.

In the film, Jessy details his injury, his newfound passion for UTV racing, and his determination to tackle the next chapter in his life.

Warning: The video does contain strong language.