Toby Price Is An Animal, Wins Second Dakar Rally; Short Takes Fifth

For the second time in his career, Toby Price is champion of the Dakar Rally. The Australian won the final stage today and captured the bike trophy over main rival Pablo Quintanilla, who suffered a fall in the final stage. Price, who sustained a broken wrist during training in December, fought through pain the entire rally.

The win comes three years after Price won for the first time, in the process becoming the first Australian to win at Dakar.

“It’s very crazy to sit here and say that we won the Dakar rally with no stage victories until today,” Price told Dakar.com. “It’s really crazy. I’m over the moon, I’m so damned stoked. It’s been a long 10 days. Now I’ll just wait and see what damage I've done to my wrist. At the end of the day, the pain and torture has been worth it. I thought I would only be able to do two stages and then pull out and that would have been me done, but the support from everyone back home in Australia and then having some things go my way and a bit of luck, it just worked out in the end. It’s been an unreal rally.

“[On the pain] Pretty much all I can say is that it feels like there are about five people driving a knife in my wrist now,” Price said. “It’s not very comfortable, it’s not very enjoyable, but at the end of the day the victory has paid off. I’ll forget about the pain now, that’s for sure. The win takes away all the pain. For sure, if it wasn’t for this victory it wouldn't have been as sweet, but at the end of the day I was just happy to make the finishing line. I didn’t think I was even going to be able to do that. I’m not the new boss of the rally, that’s for sure. There are so many guys that can win this race and we had strong competitors like Pablo and Ricky Brabec, Sam Sunderland, Matthias Walkner… everyone is strong. You can never count anybody out. Kevin Benavides did a great job and at the end of the day we all fight to the finish line and it’s been a hard rally. I just don’t like giving up, I don’t like quitting, that’s for sure. That’s about it. I love being out on my bike and I love riding and to be here with all the Dakar family and the KTM team it’s amazing. So, yeah, we’re pumped.”