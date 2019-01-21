Short Grabs Top Ten Finish at WORCS Opener Days After Dakar

Andrew Short completed an ironman effort over the weekend, as the former supercross winner competed in the opening round of the 2019 WORCS series in Nevada, just a few days after finishing fifth overall in the Dakar Rally.

Short flew from Peru, where Dakar was held this year, to Primm, Nevada, for round one. Having just completed a 5,000km race in ten days, Short was obviously lacking energy in his first ever attempt at a WORCS race.

Short had a tip-over early in the race and dropped back to eighth before eventually finishing seventh overall on the day.

“The race went decent for me. I didn’t really know what to expect,” Short said in a Rockstar Energy Husqvarna press release. “Honestly, I was hoping to at least be top-five, so I was a little disappointed that I didn’t have better speed. I knew my energy level would be really bad [because of Dakar] but the pace was really quick at the beginning and I tipped over right away, which didn’t help. After that, I just didn’t have very good flow the whole time, so I learned the pace, how the race format works and all that, so there’s a lot of positives that came out of it. I have a lot to learn and hopefully I can get out of this hole energy-wise and come back at the next one and improve and see how it goes from there on out.”

The opening round of the championship was won by Taylor Robert. Former GEICO Honda rider Zach Bell finished second ahead of Blayne Thompson.

Main image: Rockstar Energy Husqvarna