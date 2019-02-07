Tom Brady's Media Company Releases Isle of Man Documentary

Founded by six-time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady, two-time Emmy winner and Super Bowl Champion Michael Strahan, and Gotham Chopra, “Religion of Sports” is a media company focused on sports storytelling.

According to a profile by Tech Crunch, the company “want[s] to create a multi-platform storytelling business that functions like an old-school studio—dedicated to sports—that tells the best stories in the medium that’s most appropriate for them.”

In season 3, the company profiled the Isle of Man TT, which has been held since 1907, and is one of the few—and most famous—road races still held on public roads. It’s a fantastic look at the race.

Check out nearly hour-long documentary below: