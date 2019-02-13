Red Bull Moto Spy Is Back And Better Than Ever

Red Bull’s Moto Spy series is back and this time focusing on Monster Energy AMA Supercross—and it has a few twists that I enjoy. (Yes, we may be a bit biased.)

The first episode dropped this week and features Honda HRC’s and Red Bull athlete Ken Roczen, as well as Red Bull KTM’s Cooper Webb as they prepare for the start of the new season.

As usual, it’s a fantastic behind the scenes look at two of the sport’s biggest stars. Of course it focuses on Roczen’s return from another season ending (in supercross) injury suffered in 2018, and Webb’s moved to KTM after spending his entire pro career with Yamaha.

Adding the Racer X Supercross Preview Shows (yeah, we are biased), DMXS Radio, and the PulpMX Show for context and narration is a really nice edition.

The film was shot by familiar faces to the Racer X side: Wes Williams (shot the Racer X Supercross Preview Shows and has done a ton of work for us), Danny Stuart (covered the 2018 Motocross of Nations for Racer X Films), Jason Crane (current Racer X videographer), and Will Posey. Again, we are biased, but this came out really well. Like, did you know Cooper Webb came back from Anaheim 1 practice and asked if he could try Blake Baggett's setup? That's the insider stuff you'll see here.