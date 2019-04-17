Features Go Behind The Scenes Of The U.S. MotoGP With Marc Marquez

In the third episode of MotoGP: Inside Pass, Vanessa Guerra hands over the camera to Marc Marquez and he gives viewers a rare peek inside the normally restricted Honda pit area.

Vanessa also speaks with motorcycling legend Kevin Schwantz and asks him about the design of the Circuit of the Americas (COTA). Did you know the original design was made on a napkin in a bar? Kevin discusses the track features, as well as some of the safety considerations.

Check out this and much more below: