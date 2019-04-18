Keanu Reeves Talks Motorcycles And Shows Off His Prized Collection

Over the last year or so, we here at Exhaust have featured some worthy items on famed actor Keanu Reeves and his love of motorcycles.

In 2017, Wired toured Arch Motorcycle, the company Reeves co-founded with Gard Hollinger. (The company builds some pretty sick bikes that are worth checking out.) The company was even featured in a Super Bowl ad for the website service Squarespace.

GQ recently sat down with the Matrix star and he talked more about his passion for two-wheels and showed off his sick collection.