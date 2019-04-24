Who Wore It Better: Kenny Vs. Stew

When a few legit whoop sections showed up at supercross races in Seattle and Nashville, Ken Roczen started flexing his whoop skills and the setup of his Honda by absolutely crushing those sections. To flex further, Kenny took to Instagram to post this unbelievable whoop run at the Moto Sandbox in Florida.

Wowzers.

And yet, that might not be fast enough. Roger Larsen, of Seven MX, recently posted this old vid of James Stewart ripping some whoops back in his Suzuki days (good on Stewart's old wrench Rene, who now works for JGR, for shooting this). Here is a repost of the video: