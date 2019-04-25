Watch MotoGP Star Andrea Dovizioso Riding Motocross

Unlike supercross and motocross riders, who typically practice/test as much as three times a week during the season, MotoGP riders rarely practice on their bikes. Instead, most of them train by riding flat track and/or motocross.

We featured five-time MotoGP Champion Marc Marquez and his love for dirt bikes earlier this year. Recently, Alpinestars went riding with current MotoGP points leader, and Factory Ducati rider, Andrea Dovizioso.

Check it out: