You Can Now Watch The Full Dani Pedrosa Documentary, The Silent Samurai

During the 2018 MotoGP season, Spanish rider Dani Pedrosa announced that he was retiring from professional racing at the end of the season.

"This is a decision that I've been thinking for a long time," said Pedrosa at the time. "It's a very, very hard decision because this is the sport I love, but despite having good opportunities to keep racing, I feel like I don't live racing with such an intensity as before and I now have different priorities in my life. I would like to express how fortunate I feel to have had this experience, this opportunity in my life. I can say that I achieved way more than I expected and I'm very, very proud of all I've done in the sport. “I fulfilled my dream of becoming a racer and this is something that I really didn't expect when I was a kid watching TV and watching all the riders in the world championship."

Pedrosa won the 125cc title in 2003 and back-to-back 250cc titles the following two seasons. He amassed 31 wins and 112 podiums in the premier class, but missed out on a MotoGP title, finishing runner-up on three occasions.

To celebrate his career, Red Bull has released the full 30 minute plus documentary The Silent Samurai, where they look back at his career through the eyes of his coach, friend, and former MotoGP star Sete Gibernau.