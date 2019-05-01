A New Motocross Movie Is Coming To Theaters This August

Forrest Films, which is owned by Forrest and Charlotte Lucas, founders of Lucas Oil and MAVTV, have released the trailer for a new motocross movie titled Bennett’s War.

Here is a synopsis of the movie, via Forrest Films:

After surviving an IED explosion in combat overseas, Marshall Bennett, played by Michael Roark, a young soldier in the Army Ranger Motorcycle Unit is medically discharged and told that one more accident could mean he may never walk again. When he gets home to his family farm, he discovers that his dad, played by Trace Adkins, is behind in the mortgage and may lose the farm. Against all odds, Bennett pledges to help his family by the only means he knows how...to get back on his bike and do what he does best.

Bennett's War is in theaters August 30. Check out the trailer below: