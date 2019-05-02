Check Out This Rocket Ship Triumph Just Announced

Good lord! Check out this rocket ship Triumph recently announced.

This beast is packing 168hp and makes 163 lbs•ft of peak torque from its three-cylinder engine, according to Triumph, making it the most the most powerful Triumph ever created by the British brand.

If you want one, you better get it fast, as only 750 units of the Triumph Rocket 3 TFC will be produced worldwide. The limited-run models will feature a special plate indicating their number within the series.