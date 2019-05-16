Features Have It Your Way: Burger King Using Motorcycles To Deliver Food In Traffic

Have It Your Way: Burger King Using Motorcycles To Deliver Food In Traffic

Mexico City is one of the most-congested cities in the world. According to mobility data company Inrix, drivers in Mexico City lost 218 hours in 2018 due to congestion, fourth worst in the world only behind Moscow, Istanbul, and Bogota.

When you sit in traffic for most of your day, you are bound to get hungry. That’s where Burger King comes in.

Burger King recently debuted "The Traffic Jam Whopper" in Mexico City, where the Home of the Whooper uses traffic data to find traffic jams near their chain locations.

Using the Burger King app, customers can place an order, which is then delivered by motorcyclists.

More from AdAge:

It uses real-time traffic data to determined heavily congested areas, and Waze banner ads and digital billboards then alert drivers when the delivery service is available to them. The ads remind the drivers how much time they have left to order through the Burger King app–the delivery range changes depending on where the traffic is, and it’s always within a three-kilometer radius of a BK restaurant.

Burger King says the service increased BK app downloads by 44 percent and increased daily delivery orders by 63 percent. Burger King plans to try the service in L.A., Shanghai, and Sao Paulo.