Check Out The 2020 KTM Enduro Line-Up

It's May, but the 2020 KTM Enduro line-up has already been announced, and the full range features major changes, many of them that were introduced two years ago with KTMs Factory Edition motocross model, and then taken onto the full line of motocross (SX) and cross-country (XC) lines for 2019.

That means redesigned frames, engines, and suspension. It also includes the new model KTM 150 EXC TPI, which brings KTMs two-stroke fuel injection technology down to its smallest-displacement enduro bike (250 and 300 two strokes gained the KTM TPI system a few years ago).

Also, KTM North America is re-introducing the XCF-W line of off-road only enduro four-strokes. These bikes, the 350XCF-W and 500 XCF-W, feature enduro tuning and lighting but are not street legal. Meanwhile the KTM 350 EXC-F and KTM 500 EXC-F dual sports continue as well—they're similar to the XCF-W models but with street-legal stuff.

