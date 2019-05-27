Cole Seely Rode His Street-Legal CRF450L On The Honda Supercross Track

Cole Seely is into all sorts of things away from the track: drifting, photography, you name it. Recently, he got into bike building. Alongside his friend Mikey Ojeda of Bleach Design Works, Seely built this sick Honda CRF450L dual-sport.

You can follow every step of the build on his YouTube page.

Last night, Seely debuted his video, Grey Area, at Union Square in Mission Viejo, California.

This is all cool, and bike builds are great. But we doubt anyone else building a sweet dual-sport is able to do what Cole did: leave his house and ride to the factory Honda supercross test track and then RIDE HIS DUAL-SPORT ON IT.

Yes. Whoops, scrubs and all. Our eagle eyes even noted legit DOT approved tires on this bike.

Check out the full video below and some photos of the bike.