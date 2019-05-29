Watch: Valentino Rossi Shredding On A Dirt Bike

MotoGP riders love dirt bikes. They like riding them, they attend supercross and motocross races, and they truly have a passion for it.

Nine-time MotoGP World Champion Valentino Rossi is no different. Heck, in 2017, his chances at a title ended after he broke his tibia and fibula riding an enduro bike.

Recently, Rossi uploaded a full GoPro lap at this MotoRanch MX Park and he shreds!

Now we just need to get Roczen or Tomac on a MotoGP bike.