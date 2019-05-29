Features You Need To Watch This Video Of A Drone Chasing A Dirt Bike

Reader Thomas sent across this video to us last week of a drone chasing a dirt bike. Yeah, yeah, we’ve seen a lot of these type of videos, but man, this one is worth checking out.

Here is what Thomas said in his YouTube description:

First of all, massive thanks to our guy Richard Nugteren for letting us chase him down on his bike! This was such an epic experience, deffinitely one of the best chasing sessions i have ever done. Very happy with the video results, edit came together nicely. FPV 2.0 is here! Big shoutout Mark for inviting us over. Dont forget to keep an eye on my buddy ShaggyFPV, because he made some excellent shots as well!

Check it out here: