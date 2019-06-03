Your Weekend Motorsports Recap

GNCC headed to New York and a muddy Tomahawk round. Kailub Russell came out on top, earning his fourth overall on the season. Thad Duvall and Stew Baylor rounded out the XC1 podium.

Here at Exhaust we follow a lot of motorsports. So, we decided to put a weekly rundown of what happened over the weekend together. We may do this every Monday. We may not. So enjoy this while you can.

An insane battle played out at the Italian Grand Prix with Ducati rider Danilo Petrucci outlasting points leader Marc Marquez, teammate Andrea Dovizioso, and Suzuki’s Alex Rins to capture his first career win at his home Grand Prix. Seriously, this was one of the best races I’ve ever seen in MotoGP. And check out the emotion Petrucci showed after the race.

Jarvis Wins Erzberg Again

Husqvarna’s Graham Jarvis conquered the Iron Giant for a fifth time on Sunday to capture the Erzberg Rodeo win. The 44-year-old joins Taddy Blazusiak with five wins each.

Of the 500 competitors who qualified for the final, only 16 (!!!) finished. I actually watched some of this on Sunday, and my goodness, this race is brutal.

Ryan Sipes, who is doing EVERYTHING THIS YEAR, showed up and did really well, making it through checkpoint 18 of 27. Not bad for his first attempt.

"All I can say is wow. @erzbergrodeo_official 2019 was an experience unlike any other. Absolute insanity," Sipes wrote on Instagram. "We’ve all seen clips of this stuff, but videos and photos do no justice to the Erzberg mine. It’s 5x bigger and harder looking in person. I’ve never questioned my skill on a dirt bike more than I did after walking the course. I’m in awe of the talent of the guys that can finish it. I like to think I’m pretty skilled on a bike but I don’t have those kinds of skills. Nothing from motocross/supercross transferred over. Literally nothing.

"Congrats to the top dogs who made it through that mess. I made it to checkpoint 18 of 27 and I’m damn proud of it. The fatigue, the pain, the cramps, the frustration...it was tough, guys. Real tough. Most of me says there’s no way I’ll ever do it again, but a small part wants to practice and get better and try to finish it now that I know what I’m up against. It would be a massive achievement to say the least.

"Overall, I’m happy I gave it a shot. It opened my eyes to what’s possible on a motorcycle. I won’t ever look at obstacles the same way as before.

"Now that that’s out of the way, let’s take on another challenge. What’s next? Stay tuned to find out. This ride with @redbull has been amazing. Thanks for following along y’all. And thanks to everyone who is making it possible. You guys are the absolute best."