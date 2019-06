Features Let's Look At Some Insane Photos From Erzberg

Erzberg, aka "The Iron Giant,” is feared by many and conquered by few. This year, of the 500 racers that made the final, only 16 finished! Yes, 16!

This year marked the 25th anniversary of the event, which was won by 44-year-old Graham Jarvis. It was his fifth victory at the event, tying him with Taddy Blazusiak for most all-time.

Let’s look at some photos from the Iron Giant.