Could Husqvarna Return To Moto2, Moto3, And American Flat Track?

Husqvarna, which was acquired by KTM from BMW in 2013, has recently gotten back in the street game with the Svartpilen and Vitpilen 401 and 701. But with little history behind their street models, KTM/Husqvarna has seen a need for better brand awareness. And what a better way than to go racing.

In an interview with Speedweek, KTM CEO Stefan Pierer laid out his plans for the brand over the next few years. “I want Husqvarna to become the second-largest motorcycle manufacturer in Europe over the next three or four years,” he said.

CEO Hubert Trunkenpolz said: "It's just as difficult as it was when we entered street sports at KTM. That's just how difficult it is with Husqvarna. We need patience and a broader product range. At Husqvarna, we currently only have two road models, which is a bit too little for the dealer to have a decent business model. That's why patience is required. At KTM, it took us five years to get there on the road. Husqvarna will take a similar amount of time.”

While there are no immediate plans to return to street racing, a return to either MotoGP support series—Moto2 or Moto3—and American Flat Track in the U.S. could be in the plans.

"First, we have to do our homework on the product range," said Pierer. "Then we can talk seriously about a Grand Prix return. Then maybe we can try something in the GP sport.

"You have to think about it, what is the brand content?" he continued. “How do you position Husqvarna next to KTM? It works perfectly in the off-road. Our two brands race against each other.”

KTM is already investing a ton of time and money getting their MotoGP effort off the ground, and they obviously see a need to expand their market in the street range. Looks like Husqvarna could be the next big project.