Good News: Motorcycle Sales Are Way Up In Europe

According to industry analysis firm MotorCycles Data, motorcycles sales in Europe are booming in the first quarter of 2019. Sales in Europe were up 23 percent in the first quarter, with increases in every country in the region except Greece.

The numbers even surprised KTM CEO Stefan Pierer, who told Bloomberg: “I’ve been totally surprised. Europe has been sensational this year.”

That’s good news.

The bad: the first quarter saw a drop of 5 percent in worldwide motorcycle sales. Motorcycles Data attributes it “mainly due to the simultaneous fall of the two largest markets, India and China.”

Check out the full report here, and then go buy a bike!

Main Image: KTM