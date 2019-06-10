Here Are Husqvarna's 2020 Off-Road And Dual-Sport Models

Here are some photos with full details from Husqvarna below.

The all-new TE 150i will now feature the same fuel injection technology as the TE 250i and the TE 300i.

Husqvarna says the entirely new generation of MY20 machines feature “new frames, subframes and bodywork and updated suspension and engines. All frames feature increased longitudinal and torsional rigidity, which when added to the new, lighter composite carbon fiber subframe, ensures exceptional handling, stability and rider feedback. New aluminum cylinder head mountings provide reduced vibration and optimized flex to further improve handling.”

Husqvarna launched their 2020 off-road and dual-sport range today. The 2020 TE models will be available at authorized Husqvarna Motorcycles dealers starting in July of 2019, while the 2020 FE and FEs models arrive in September of 2019.

Husqvarna Motorcycles is proud to launch the complete range of MY20 TE, FE, and FEs models – a revamped line-up of competition, off-road and dual-sport machines that introduce key chassis, suspension and engine developments to allow riders to further extend their limits of off-road potential.

All-new for 2020 are the off-road only FE 501 and FE 350. These models shed the road-going components of their dual-sport counterparts, the FE 501s and FE 350s, and feature more aggressive mapping and a less restrictive power pack, resulting in a lighter overall package and more power to put to the ground. Controlling this power is made easy with industry-leading Traction Control and a handlebar-mounted Map Select switch that allows the rider to select between two EFI maps, easily changing the engine character to suit the terrain or rider preference.

Delivering high levels of dynamic performance, class-leading power across all engine sizes and equipped with updated WP suspension, all 2020 models benefit from comfortable ergonomics and a progressive design. Thanks to a new frame, subframe, shock linkage and bodywork, updated fork and shock settings, and premium components as standard, the entire Husqvarna Motorcycles off-road and dual-sport range will allow riders of all skill levels to easily find seamless flow and confidence while riding off-road or on.

Primed for the unpredictability of off-road riding, the new generation MY20 range combines unparalleled performance with advances in engine and chassis technology. Continuing the progression of off-road motorcycling, the new models offer improved handling, comfort and usability for both professional and amateur riders alike.

MAJOR CHASSIS UPGRADES

Continuing the brand’s leading approach to innovation, the entirely new generation of MY20 machines features new frames, subframes and bodywork and updated suspension and engines. All frames feature increased longitudinal and torsional rigidity, which when added to the new, lighter composite carbon fiber subframe, ensures exceptional handling, stability and rider feedback. New aluminum cylinder head mountings provide reduced vibration and optimized flex to further improve handling.

Updated 48 mm WP XPLOR front forks and WP XACT shocks offer simple adjustment, more consistent damping and better resistance to bottoming. Superior performance, comfort and traction is further enhanced thanks to the linkage system that reduces seat height, ensuring that riding over technical terrain is easier than ever.

ALWAYS MOVING FORWARD

Husqvarna Motorcycles MY20 off-road and dual-sport models are primed for the unpredictability of tackling challenging terrain thanks to new engines across the range, as well as revised exhaust systems and wiring harnesses.

An all-new TE 150i now stands beside the pioneering TE 250i and TE 300i, sharing the same proven 2-stroke fuel injection technology. Giving all the convenience of a modern 4-stroke at a fraction of the weight, the machine mixes a nimble and lightweight chassis with a compact and powerful engine. Benefitting from an electric starter as standard, Husqvarna Motorcycles’ continuous 2-stroke development ensures the TE 150i delivers maximum performance.

The entire 4-stroke range features extensive engine upgrades for increased performance and rideability, with the FE 501 and FE 501s receiving a new cylinder head, as well as extensive revisions to the FE 350 and FE 350s engine.

Showcasing Husqvarna Motorcycles pioneering design direction, the MY20 off-road and dual-sport range features distinctive, new bodywork and graphics. Allowing riders to perform at the highest level for extended periods, the slimmed down bodywork and 10 mm reduction in seat height deliver ergonomics that ensure easier movement on the bike and confidence inspiring riding positions.

WHAT´S NEW IN MY20

New frame on all models offering increased longitudinal & torsional rigidity

TE 150i featuring electronic fuel injection

New 250 g lighter 2-piece subframe across the model range

Updated WP XPLOR fork with new mid-valve piston & setting

Updated WP XACT shock with new main piston & setting

New shock linkage dimension providing reduced seat height & added control

All-new exhaust systems for optimal performance & durability

New seat places the rider 10 mm closer to the ground

Improved cooling circuit with radiators mounted 12 mm lower

Progressive new bodywork design offering new and improved ergonomics

Updated 4-stroke engines offering improved performance & rideability

Off-road only 4-strokes with Map Select switch and Traction Control

1° lower mounting on TE 250i/300i engines for improved front end traction

Updated TE 250i/300i cylinder for superior 2-stroke performance

Complimenting the launch of the MY20 off-road and dual-sport range is Husqvarna Motorcycles´ GOTLAND CLOTHING – a complete range of apparel and protective equipment that takes into account the unique challenges of off-road riding. In addition, Husqvarna Motorcycles’ ACCESSORIES provide an extensive line-up of performance engine and suspension components, protective parts and tools.

The new Husqvarna 2020 TE models will be available at authorized Husqvarna Motorcycles Dealers starting in July of 2019, while the 2020 FE and FEs models arrive in September of 2019.