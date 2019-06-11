Earlier this year, we posted a unique, at least by industry standards, press release from the BOS Kawasaki team after a tough day at Valkenswaard, round three of the FIM Motocross World Championship.

We titled the post "Maybe The Greatest Team Press Release We’ve Ever Received.”

As noted by the title above, BOS surpassed its previous release, and has NOW GIVEN US THE BEST PRESS RELEASE EVER.

At the MXGP of Russia this past weekend, Tommy Searle had a technical issue in the qualifying heat and that stopped him from racing on Sunday. "Gutted I won't be racing today,” Searle said. “I work hard and want nothing more than to be lining up but under the circumstances here in Russia [after] the problems we have had yesterday we were unable to determine the problem to be safe to race. The team will work hard this week to try and fix and be ready for next week's GP in Latvia."

And here is the PR issued in full below.

"What happened to TOMMY SEARLE in RUSSIA? YES, Tommy wasn't feeling comfortable on the track (23/17 in Free and time practice and 17 best lap time in qualification). YES, his mechanic was sick and wasn't able to take the plane for Russia. YES, BOS Factory sent one engineer instead to do the job. YES, the gear box broke. It's rare on a 450KXF but it did happen. YES, the engines are only doing two races, so the gear box was only three hours old. YES, the bike was already ready to race in the evening, of course, with a brand new spare engine on it. YES, Tommy decided to not race because of the four mechanical problems he had in the last two months. YES, it was not fair, when you know that any of the mechanical problems was the team's fault. YES, it was a real/deep/strong/productive discussion on the Monday after between Tommy and the owner Olivier Bossard. NO, nobody in the team will give up. NO, the organisation of an MXGP team is not peaceful or easy. NO, we won't stop showing that a private team can help a rider to score some top 10 in MXGP. NO, we won't slow down but accelerate even more. NO, we don't give a damn *** of the internet haters (you know what we say about it). NO, we don't except some good comments from them when everything will run smoothly/perfectly in the future. NO, it's wrong to say it's 100% the fault of the team (it's never 100% the rider's fault too). NO, we don't accept the championship position of Tommy and we'll work to make him re-enter the top 10. NO, Tommy doesn't accept his championship position either and will work harder to bounce back where he belongs."

Thank you, BOS Kawasaki! More teams should follow their lead!

Main image: BOS Kawasaki