X Games Norway took place over the weekend in Oslo and featured Moto X Best Trick, Best Whip, and QuarterPipe High Air.

Australian Jackson Strong took gold in Best Trick over fellow Australians Rob Adelberg (silver) and Josh Sheehan (bronze).

Australian Jarryd McNeil captured his ninth X Games gold medal with his win in Best Whip. His ninth gold ties him with Travis Pastrana for most gold medals in Moto X XG history. Japan’s Genki Watanabe earned silver ahead of XG Minneapolis 2019 gold medalist Tyler Bereman (bronze).

Australian Corey Creed continued his dominance in QuarterPipe High Air, taking gold over Axell Hodges (silver) and Bereman (bronze). Creed captured gold in Minneapolis and also won Nitro World Games.

Check out full replays of all the events below.

Best Whip