Watch: Team Fried Lands in Holland—First Team USA Update

It's hard to imagine that Jason Anderson's rag tag #TeamFried cast could possibly be the missing link to solve Team USA's Motocross of Nations issues, but that storyline is in play. Anderson and his buddies Tommy Tenders (Tom Journet) and Fried Rice (Matt Rice) are loving life riding and shooting vids, so much so that they volunteered to go to Europe a month before the race. This is normally considered a huge chore, but the boys have turned it into fun. Now, Zach Osborne has shown up and the sand prep for the Assen, Holland, Motocross of Nations has begun.

We expect plenty of content from Team Fried throughout September, but here's their first video, complete with the first day of sand motos from Jason and Zach.