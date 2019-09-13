Watch: X Games Real Moto 2019 ft. Carmichael, Durham, and More

For a fifth straight year, X Games is rolling out the Real Moto event with some heavy hitters. The concept, created from similar contests for skate and snowboarding, will feature five freeriding athletes in a one-round, winner-take-all format.

The judge-awarded X Games gold, silver, and bronze medals will be announced at the conclusion of the hour-long, behind-the-scenes World of X Games: Real Moto show that airs on ABC on Saturday, September 22 at 2 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT. The Fan Favorite, which is voted on by you, the fans, will be announced on XGames.com on September 23. You can vote once a day every day until 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, September 22.

This year The GOAT himself Ricky Carmichael is entered, as is former Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki rider Darryn Durham. X Games medalists Colby Raha, Jarryd McNeil, and Kris Foster round out the roster.

To cast your vote, visit XGames.com.

Ricky Carmichael

Age: 39 | Hometown: Tallahassee, Florida | Filmer/editor: Jack Berg