The 2019 edition of Red Bull Straight Rhythm, which as you know is two-strokes only once again, is shaping up as one of the best yet.

Cooper Webb, Jason Anderson, Ken Roczen, Marvin Musquin, Cole Seely, Ryan Sipes, and many more are competing (check out the full lineup here) and Travis Pastrana and Tyler Bowers are facing off in a 500cc showdown.

With the race nearing, clips are starting to pop up on social and today we got our first look at Roczen on a 250 two-stroke and my goodness it’s amazing.