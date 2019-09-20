Watch #TeamFried: Justin Cooper Has Arrived

Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha's Justin Cooper has officially joined his Team USA teammates to begin their group training. While Zach Osborne and Jason Anderson came overseas earlier this month to train in the European sand, Cooper stayed in the States to train at different California tracks before joining the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna teammates earlier this week.

In the latest #TeamFried video, we get to watch Osborne and Anderson cat-and-mouse one another and then Cooper arrives and rips through the European sand as he is joined by none other than the "Flying Dutchman" Jeffrey Herlings himself.