At 39 years old, Ricky Carmichael competed in X Games Real Moto this year and walked away with a bronze in the judged portion of the event. The GOAT captured 36.3% of fan votes to win fan favorite (non-medal).

Freerider Colby Raha won gold in the judged portion, his seventh XG medal and second gold. He earned bronze in Real Moto in 2018.

Canadian freerider Kris Foster earned his third silver in the event. He also captured silver in 2018 and 2016.

X Games Real Moto features videos from rider/filmer combinations, with judges determining the best video clip. The concept is to take the existing FMX competition structure and point it to free riding. The videos have been available on YouTube, but a show aired on ABC Network on Sunday featuring all three videos and comments from the judges.

Check out all three entries below.

Colby Raha | Gold