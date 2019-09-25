Shayna Texter’s Rise in American Flat Track

Red Bull has released a new profile on Shayna Texter, the winningest rider in the history of American Flat Track Singles class.

It’s an interesting look into the career, and life, of the Red Bull KTM star. The in-depth profile explores her multi-generational roots in racing, the death of her father and how close she was to quitting, and her infamous battle to out duel Briar Bauman and log the first-ever pro racing win for a female. Today, Bauman is her boyfriend!

Check it out below.