For the second straight year, the Pit Bike of Nations was held prior to the Motocross of Nations. And for a second straight year, it was a bag of chaos.

Ryan Villopoto led Team USA to victory at RedBud last year, but this time around Italy took home the win. Team USA, represented by Axell Hodges, Jeremy "Twitch" Stenberg, and Vicki Golden, finished second. Sweden rounded out the podium.

MXGP announcer Paul Malin sums it up like this: "Wow amazing stuff, amazing scenes, and I'm now I'm really questioning my sanity."

Check out highlights of the chaos below.