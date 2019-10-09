Watch: AJ Catanzaro Goes All-In on Pastrana Tribute at RBSR

Over the weekend, the 2019 Red Bull Straight Rhythm took place at Fairplex in Pomona, California. This year’s event was two-stroke only again and the competitors took the replica/throwback vibe to another level. Red Bull KTM’s Cooper Webb road a Jeremy McGrath early 2000s KTM-inspired 250, Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM’s Brandon Hartranft made his debut for the team in Evel Knievel themed gear, and recently retired Cole Seely’s CR250 bike build turned out to be a white Johnny O’Mara/Mugen Honda tribute, and several other riders recreated some of their favorite gear/bike replicas for the event. And then there’s AJ Catanzaro.

Catanzaro, who went with the James “Bubba” Stewart #259 Kawasaki 125 throwback last year, went with a Travis Pastrana tribute this year. He stopped by Pastranaland earlier this month and rode with the legend himself for side-by-side comparisons—where AJ even looks more like Travis than Travis does himself!