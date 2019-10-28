It’s been scientifically proven that every moto racer also rides mountain bikes. Okay, maybe not “every moto racer” but there is a huge crossover.

Red Bull Rampage is one of the gnarliest events in the world of mountain biking and it wrapped up over the weekend.

Check out the winning run from Brandon Semenuk, as he stamps his name in MTB history with a seamless first run, scoring an unbeatable 92.33.