Watch: Team USA’s ISDE

Several of America’s best enduro/cross country riders have made their way to Portugal for the 2019 FIM International Six Days Enduro (ISDE). Since riders are not allowed to practice or bicycle on the course to preview the course, Team USA decided to take a drive over to walk the course and get some bonding time in. Recently-crowned seven-time Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) National Champion Kailub Russell vlogged the crew’s first experience together as the team loads up and heads for the course.

It doesn’t take long before they get into “rental car battles” that involve food chucking, hubcap loosening, talks of taking muffler’s off, and more. “Mr. Versatility” Ryan Sipes gets behind the wheel of the rental van, driving Kailub, Ben Kelley, and Josh Toth and my god he just has no respect for the road they’re driving on. It doesn’t take long for Sipes to really “break” in the rental van, as you’ll find out. While we don’t condone purposefully damaging rental vehicles, this is pretty funny to watch. Watch Kailub’s vlog volume one: