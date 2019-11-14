Kawasaki Releases Video Of Its Electric Motorcycle Development

Kawasaki has unveiled it’s first look at its electric powertrain it is developing.

Kawasaki unveiled the EV Project prototype at EICMA and also released a video of the new project. In the video, Kawasaki shows the Ninja-like electric model being tested on the track.

Here is more from a recent statement released by Kawasaki:

“Revealing that Kawasaki had been conducting EV research for many years, Kawasaki President Mr. Horiuchi noted that KHI research had so far been based on a mid-capacity style machine with more ‘rider features’ than current EV machines in the market. Possessing the equivalent of 20 kW for acceleration on demand and a cruising output akin to 10 kW, the EV project has been tested extensively at the Kawasaki owned Autopolis track in southern Japan as well as in real life urban environments.”

No details on a timeline have been announced regarding the electric model.

Check out the video below.