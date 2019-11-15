American Flat Track Announces 2020 Schedule

American Flat Track announced today an 18-round schedule for the 2020 season. The season kicks off at Daytona on March 14 for the Daytona TT. The season-finale will take place in East Rutherford on September 26.

"AFT is coming off the back of a record-breaking season and we have planned the 2020 schedule to push things to the next level and return to the best tracks in the country,” said Michael Lock, CEO of American Flat Track. ”We are delighted to be restoring the series to OKC and Charlotte and to amplify the thrilling action of Springfield Mile with a fall doubleheader."

2020 American Flat Track Schedule

1. March 14: Daytona 200 & Daytona TT - Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, FL 2. March 28: Atlanta Short Track - Dixie Speedway, Woodstock, GA 3. April 4: Charlotte Half-Mile - Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, NC 4. May 2: Texas Half-Mile - Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, TX 5. May 9: So-Cal Half-Mile - Perris Auto Speedway, Perris, CA 6. May 16: Sacramento Mile - Cal Expo, Sacramento, CA 7. May 30: Red Mile - Red Mile, Lexington, KY 8. June 13: Laconia Short Track – New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, NH 9. June 20: OKC Mile - Remington Park, Oklahoma City, OK 10. June 27: Lima Half-Mile - Allen County Fairgrounds, Lima, OH 11. July 4: New York Short Track - Weedsport Speedway, Weedsport, NY 12. August 9: Buffalo Chip TT - Buffalo Chip, Sturgis, SD 13. August 11: Black Hills Half-Mile - Black Hills Speedway, Rapid City, SD 14. August 22: Peoria TT - Peoria Motorcycle Club, Peoria, IL 15. September 5: Springfield Mile I - Illinois State Fairgrounds, Springfield, IL 16. September 6: Springfield Mile II - Illinois State Fairgrounds, Springfield, IL 17. September 12: Williams Grove Half-Mile - Williams Grove Speedway, Mechanicsburg, PA 18. September 26: Meadowlands Mile* - Meadowlands Racetrack, East Rutherford, NJ

*Subject to final confirmation

Main image: American Flat Track/Scott Hunter