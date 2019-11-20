Features Did The GOAT Just Become a Member of #TeamFried?

Hold up—did Ricky Carmichael, the GOAT himself, just become a member of #TeamFried? WHAT!?

In the latest episode of #TeamFried, Jason Anderson and Tom "Tommy Tenders" Journet take to New Zealand for the S-X Open in Auckland and while the video as a whole is great again with the awesome footage from the night show to the typical shit talking with industry members, the real highlight of this video is how RC is ALL IN on #TeamFried.

First we see the crew (including Anderson, RC, Joey Savatgy, Chad Reed, Justin Brayton, and a few others—with Journet behind the camera, of course) enjoying themselves at a local eatery. They manage to get into the kitchen and RC’s trying his hand at creating what appears to be chocolate-dipped ice cream with a donut on top. They joke he's had practice making these kind of desserts before.

Later, in the media day press conference, RC and Journet are recording one another during a quiet moment as RC is so amused by #TeamFried and their presence and the room fills with laugher. Our guy Weege then asks the question we’ve all been wondering: “What is Team Fried?” and Anderson tells how racing motorcycles has given him and his friends the opportunity to have fun and travel.

“Ricky just like fuels the fire,” Anderson says as RC cracks up.

Team USA (RC, Savatgy, and Anderson) claim the ANZAC versus Team USA and “Tommy Grilled Tenders” jokes “Ernèe 2020” (the 2020 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations will take place in Ernèe, France).

“I’m coming out of retirement,” RC jokes. “I’ve got 20 more pounds to lose.”

Later in the episode, RC busts Tommy’s balls for wearing the same shorts for the second day in a row.

You’ve gotta watch the rest of the shenanigans they get into.

Oh and there's some footage of RC on the bike that is just great to see in general, let alone through the viewfinder of #TeamFried.