Watch: Andrew Short Prepare For 2020 Dakar Rally

After 30 years of running from Europe to the Senegalese city it’s named after, the Dakar Rally moved to South America in 2009. But after 11 years of running it there, a new deal was announced last year that it would move to Saudi Arabia for 2020.

The event will kick off on January 5 and run through January 17.

After his illustrious career in supercross and motocross, Andrew Short returned to racing in rally and has improved greatly, earning fifth at Dakar in 2019, and winning his first event ever in Morocco.

Check out Short and teammate Pablo Quintanilla preparing for the 2020 event.