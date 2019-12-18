Watch: Riders Attempt To Speak French During Geneva Supercross Introductions

At the 2019 Geneva Supercross in Switzerland, Lebigusa.com's Jey Crunch filmed several riders attempt to speak French for the opening ceremonies before the night show kicked off. The results...weren't horrible.

However, the blooper reel is great. Watch as the boys fromLeBigUSA try to teach Malcolm Stewart, Mike Alessi, Adam "Seven-deuce-deuce" Enticknap, Martin Davalos, Justin Hill, and more. At one point, Justin Barcia jokingly asks if event promotor Eric Peronnard actually things they can pull this off.

Watch the videos here on Lebigusa.com.

Warning: Strong language