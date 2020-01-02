Get Ready For The 2020 Dakar Rally with The <em> Up Front</em> Series From Red Bull

Features Get Ready For The 2020 Dakar Rally with The Up Front Series From Red Bull

Get Ready For The 2020 Dakar Rally with The Up Front Series From Red Bull

The 2020 Dakar Rally begins this weekend and is being held for the first time in Saudi Arabia. The 42nd edition starts in Jeddah on January 5 and finishes in Qiddiya on January 17 after 12 stages of competition.

Red Bull KTM team has 17 consecutive bike wins and in this series they go beyond the racing and training to find out more about the team. Check out the first three episodes below.

Episode 1