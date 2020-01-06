Andrew Short 10th After Second Stage Of Dakar Rally

View this post on Instagram

Dakar Rally Stage 2 - 15th ? Outright Standing - 9th, 0:07:34 from the leader! A very challenging day with our first Super Marathon stage complete, it is all new for everyone and doesn’t really allow us much time to work on the bikes which made things interesting. Navigation today was really difficult and the conditions were tricky with so many lines to choose from! With such heavy navigation, it leaves you feeling like you’re gambling with your decisions all day, but it makes it interesting for all competitors. Starting first is always going to be a disadvantage and today was a day I knew the rest of the field would make time on me, I don’t plan on starting first too many more times after my efforts today ? but I’m feeling good, the bike is in good shape for tomorrow and I’m looking forward to Stage 3!