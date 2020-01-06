Features
Andrew Short 10th After Second Stage Of Dakar Rally
The second stage of the Bikes division in the 2020 Dakar Rally went to Botswana's Ross Branch aboard his BAS Dakar KTM. Branch was able to beat out fellow KTM rider and 2017 Dakar winner Sam Sunderland whose second-place finish in the stage moved him to the lead of the general classification. Stage 1 winner and defending Dakar Rally champion Toby Price had a rougher go around in Stage 2 ending 15th on the stage and dropping to 9th in general standings.
View this post on Instagram
Dakar Rally Stage 2 - 15th ? Outright Standing - 9th, 0:07:34 from the leader! A very challenging day with our first Super Marathon stage complete, it is all new for everyone and doesn’t really allow us much time to work on the bikes which made things interesting. Navigation today was really difficult and the conditions were tricky with so many lines to choose from! With such heavy navigation, it leaves you feeling like you’re gambling with your decisions all day, but it makes it interesting for all competitors. Starting first is always going to be a disadvantage and today was a day I knew the rest of the field would make time on me, I don’t plan on starting first too many more times after my efforts today ? but I’m feeling good, the bike is in good shape for tomorrow and I’m looking forward to Stage 3!
Americans Ricky Brabec and Andrew Short find themselves 5th and 10th respectively in the general classification currently. Brabec was 2nd in the first stage but an 11th today has him four minutes down to the lead. Be sure to keep up to date with the Dakar Rally each day here at Racer X Online. Full standings can be found at the official Dakar Rally website.