Shayna Texter Signs Two-Year Contract Extension With Red Bull KTM

Shayna Texter has signed a two-year extension with the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team. The Pennsylvania native has 18 career AFT Singles wins—more than any other rider in the class—and will look to build on her already-impressive resume with the Red Bull KTM team in the AFT Singles class in 2020 and 2021.

“It’s an honor to be continuing my relationship with the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team,” Texter said in a press release. “They have created a culture of winning that I am happy to be a part of. We learned so much together last season with the new team and we won three races together, but now we turn our attention toward 2020 with new goals that I look forward to accomplishing on a Red Bull KTM.”

Texter finished seventh in the AFT Singles class in 2019, where she recorded three wins in her debut with the Red Bull KTM team.

“We are very happy to have Shayna continue with the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team for another two years,” said team manager, Chris Fillmore. “She has proven that she can dominate on some of the most demanding circuits and also does a wonderful job representing herself, the team and the sport off the track. Starting a brand-new team can be an adjustment for everyone but we learned a lot through last season and going forward we’ll be better prepared, so this is a very motivating and exciting thing to be able to continue to work and grow with a rider like Shayna!”

The 2020 American Flat Track Championship kicks off on March 14 in Daytona Beach, Florida. For more information on the American Flat Track Championship, please visit their website www.americanflattrack.com.

Main Image: KTM Images / Dave Hoenig