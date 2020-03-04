Cake Introduces Newest Off-Road Electric Motorcycle: The Kalk INK

Cake has introduced its newest model, the Kalk INK. According to Cake, the Kalk INK model is based on the same technology as the Kalk OR and the new model includes the same powerful drivetrain but with “slightly heavier stable and wheels and a simplified but sturdier suspension.”

We’ve seen Josh Hill and others on Cake bikes and while they might not be aesthetic pleasing, at 121 pounds dry and the ability to go over 50 MPH with a three-hour ride time, these things sure do look fun.

Here’s the full release from Cake:

Stockholm, Sweden—Cake, the Swedish manufacturer of lightweight electric off-road performance motorcycles, today announced the launch of Kalk INK. This off-road electric motorcycle is an iteration of the game-changing Kalk OR platform and provides riders with a fast, hassle-free and thrilling backcountry experience that does not pollute or disturb the natural environment.

“Inspiring more people to experience the snappy and responsive feeling of flying through the woods without disturbing or polluting is exciting. Until now, exploring the backcountry with respect toward mother nature, wildlife, and fellow outdoor practitioners has been a utopia,” remarks Stefan Ytterborn, founder and CEO of Cake. “That, together with building a track in one’s own backyard, or simply getting out there on a trail with fellow riders and being able to chat, are a few things emphasizing the opposites of what traditional motorcycling has always been. On our side, being able to mix these aspects of responsibility and excitement is rewarding."