Cake Introduces Newest Off-Road Electric Motorcycle: The Kalk INK
Cake has introduced its newest model, the Kalk INK. According to Cake, the Kalk INK model is based on the same technology as the Kalk OR and the new model includes the same powerful drivetrain but with “slightly heavier stable and wheels and a simplified but sturdier suspension.”
We’ve seen Josh Hill and others on Cake bikes and while they might not be aesthetic pleasing, at 121 pounds dry and the ability to go over 50 MPH with a three-hour ride time, these things sure do look fun.
Here’s the full release from Cake:
Stockholm, Sweden—Cake, the Swedish manufacturer of lightweight electric off-road performance motorcycles, today announced the launch of Kalk INK. This off-road electric motorcycle is an iteration of the game-changing Kalk OR platform and provides riders with a fast, hassle-free and thrilling backcountry experience that does not pollute or disturb the natural environment.
“Inspiring more people to experience the snappy and responsive feeling of flying through the woods without disturbing or polluting is exciting. Until now, exploring the backcountry with respect toward mother nature, wildlife, and fellow outdoor practitioners has been a utopia,” remarks Stefan Ytterborn, founder and CEO of Cake. “That, together with building a track in one’s own backyard, or simply getting out there on a trail with fellow riders and being able to chat, are a few things emphasizing the opposites of what traditional motorcycling has always been. On our side, being able to mix these aspects of responsibility and excitement is rewarding."
Kalk INK is based on the technology developed for the performance-oriented Kalk OR, featuring the same powerful drivetrain, battery, and robust 6061 aluminum frame/swingarm. Just like Kalk OR, Kalk INK is also strongly influenced by downhill and enduro mountain bikes, in both its ride feel as well as its handling characteristics. While the Kalk OR is designed as a feather-light, precision-oriented motorbike delivering uncompromised off-road performance, the Kalk INK is purpose-built for silent and uncomplicated free-riding through the backcountry and beyond.
Kalk INK differentiates itself from Kalk OR and Kalk& by utilizing a non-linkage rear suspension for simplicity and lightweight motocross front suspension for robustness, a sturdy 19-inch wheelset for added durability and less maintenance, and fenders and bodywork that are made from black, injection-molded polycarbonate and ABS. Top speed is +50mph / +80kmh with a ride time of up to 3 hours.
As with Cake’s premier product, the name Kalk is derived directly from Kalksten, the limestone bedrock of the Swedish island of Gotland, where Cake’s test grounds are located. The addition of INK refers to the motorcycle’s dark black bodywork, fenders, and suspension.
The Kalk INK retails for $9500 USD / €9500 EUR and will be available direct to consumers via www.ridecake.com and select dealer partners worldwide starting June 1, 2020. Starting today, riders can pre-order the bike with a $200 USD / €200 EUR deposit, the currency depending on the customer’s delivery address. Images and additional product details can be found in Cake’s press room: www.ridecake.com/pressroom.
Images: Cake