Watch: Upshift Travel Compilation

Upshift Online, a dualsport-adventure bike magazine, compiled this video of some of their most memorable trips around the world. Watch as they travel through Iceland; Baja, Mexico; Costa Rica; Alaska, United States; Kashmir, India; Morocco; Vietnam; and Utah, United States.

They posted the following message with the video:

“Recently we have been focusing a lot of effort on delivering content that not only entertains but also reminds us all of what we have to look forward to. We will be riding again and there is so much to explore.”

Man does this video make me want to go get my bike out of the garage and just ride and explore until I can’t anymore!

While the world is on pause due to current circumstances, we’ve all gotta listen to what we’re told to do and do our part. But once this is over and normal activities resume, you can bet one of the first things I’m gonna do is take a nice joy ride through some back roads the first sunny day I get. For now, this video will have to do.