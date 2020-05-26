Watch: Misunderstood With Dylan Ferrandis

Dirt Shark dropped another edit with the Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha guys—this time with a solo focus on Dylan Ferrandis. Watch as the defending 250SX West Region champion talks about his move on Christian Craig at the 2020 Anaheim 2 Supercross, the chip on his shoulder after making a life-changing move to the U.S. to pursue a racing career, and more.

Oh and then there’s also footage of him ripping through the sweet hills of California at Chocolate Mountain MX Ranch in San Diego, which I could just watch all day long.