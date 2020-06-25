Watch: Andrew Short Hits Supercross Whoops on His Rally Bike

We’ve heard these rally riders can do some crazy things on their bikes and well, Andrew Short has confirmed that idea. And then taken it to the next level.

The other day, Short posted a video of himself hitting supercross whoops on his rally Yamaha bike. Yes, you read that correctly. It’s pretty impressive that Short still has it in him to hit whoops a few years out of retirement from AMA Supercross (and Motocross), let alone the fact he’s doing it on a bike that weighs over 310 pounds! Short signed with the Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Official Team in March 2020 and has since been putting in the work, first on a 2020 Yamaha WR450F he tricked out in order to start practicing with roadbooks (since he couldn't get a rally bike from Europe during the COVID-19 shutdown) and then on his Yamaha WR450F Rally. But then there's this... hitting supercross whoops on a full blown rally bike.

Head exploding emoji!

Of all the riding clips we saw at Flying Iron Horse Ranch over the last month, this one is definitely my favorite.